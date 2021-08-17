Inquest opens this week into death of father-of-two following Northampton road crash

An inquest will be opened on Thursday (August 19) into the death of one of two bikers who died in separate crashes 36 hours apart on Northampton roads last month.

Father-of-two Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, died in a Coventry hospital on July 31, two days after his grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa on Harlestone Road.

The inquest will be opened by the county's senior coroner, Mrs Anne Pember, at Sessions House in George Row before being adjourned until a later date.

Flowers were left at the scene following the sad death of Robbie Fitzpatrick last month

A statement released on the family's behalf by Northamptonshire Police earlier this month said: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children.

“He was such a character and never failed to put a smile on our face. He was our world. Robbie will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him."

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene, at the junction of Lodge Way, while a GoFundMe appeal started to raise cash to support his family has so far raised around £12,500.

A second biker died following a crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on July 31.