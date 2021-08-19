Inquest into 16-year-old Dylan Holliday's death following Wellingborough stabbing adjourned until January

The county's senior coroner has opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of a Wellingborough 16-year-old stabbed in a town park earlier this month.

Teenager Dylan Holliday died at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday, August 5 following an incident close to Brooke Close on the Queensway estate.

Anne Pember, the senior coroner for Northamptonshire, opened the inquest in Northampton today (August 19) and adjourned it until January 21, 2022.

Tributes and flowers were left at the scene where Dylan Holliday died earlier this month

Dylan’s family paid tribute to a "much-loved son, brother, cousin and friend" in a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police following the incident.

They thanked all family members and friends for their support saying that he would forever be in their hearts.