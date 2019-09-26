'Inadequate' rating over safety concerns at Northampton nursery were 'mistakes on the day', says manager

A Northampton nursery has claimed a scathing report by the childcare watchdog was down to "mistakes on the day" and not systemic failures.

Home From Home daycare, based in Spencer Parade, town centre, was dropped from a "good" rating down to "inadequate in all areas" by Ofsted following a visit in August.

Home From Home daycare says a scathing report by Ofsted was down to "mistakes on the day".

Inspectors said they felt staff were not supervising children well enough to keep them safe and criticised it for weak standards in teaching.

The report concluded by rating the nursery "inadequate" in all areas - the lowest grading available - and ordered management to take action.

In response, the nursery's manager Maria Botterill says the report was based on a "bad day" at the daycare and has vowed to earn a good or outstanding rating in its next visit.

The report, based on a visit in late August, reads: "Staff do not supervise children's safety close enough. For example, restraints used in high chairs for younger children are not checked and children are able to climb out unnoticed.

"Staff leave a door open from the outdoor play area that leads to the kitchen.

"In addition, the monitoring of staff practice is weak and therefore, the quality of teaching throughout the nursery is not good enough."

In reply, Maria Botterill - of Nannery nursery care - claimed the inspectors' observations did not reflect the daycare services.

She told the Chronicle and Echo: "On the day, when a child was being attended to, another attempted to stand up in his high-chair and although strapped loosened the strap, while the staff member momentarily had his back to the child.

"An inspector also felt that a child could roam from one area into another. There were staff members in both places but the inspector felt that this was not acceptable.

"Ultimately the grade is based on what the inspector sees on the day."

"I would like to say that [we have] a brilliant team that only seemed inadequate under the pressure of the day.

"As is standard we will have another inspection soon and we fully expect to achieve an outstanding grade then."

The report noted good relationships with parents, a kind attitude from staff and well-behaved children at the nursery.

Ofsted will revisit the nursery within the next six months.