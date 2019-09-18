In pictures: The best council-house gardens in Northampton celebrated at awards ceremony

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) revealed their garden competition winners and celebrated entries at Abington Park Museum on September 9.

Judges Nicholas Warliker, a former royal head gardener, and Sarah Passam, of Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire, were both impressed by the high standard of entries across five categories.

'Best garden' winner Cynthia Hawes said: “People always told me I had a nice garden, but I didn’t think it was good enough to enter into a competition.

NPH assistant director of housing Nicky McKenzie said: “This is one of my favourite events in the NPH calendar because it gives us a chance to showcase some of the amazing gardeners we have living in our homes.

"You can see from the photos how much time and pride goes into the entries and that you don’t need a big garden to create a beautiful space.”

"If it wasn’t for NPH’s housing officer telling me to enter, I never would have done it. I’m so excited, I can’t find the words!”

The 2020 NPH garden competition will be open for entries in spring next year.

Best garden winner, by Cynthia Hawes.

Time for a group photo at the NPH garden awards event at Abington Park Museum.

Best potted garden winner by Rose Mullings.

Most environmentally friendly garden winner, by Sally Harris.

