In pictures: Peppa Pig and panto stars help to kick off festive season at Northampton Christmas lights switch-on

Peppa Pig and pantomime stars helped to kick off the festive season in Northampton at the Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday (November 23).

The casts of Royal & Derngate’s Pippi Longstocking and Cinderella, the Deco Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Dick Whittington pantomimes entertained the crowds along with the children's TV favourites in Market Square.
Flick through our photos from the event
