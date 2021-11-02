A group of Northampton care home residents have spent the last couple of months making 4,000 poppies for a Remembrance Day display.

Nazareth House in Harlestone Road first created a Remembrance Day display on the side of the care home last year.

Residents made around 450 poppies and the display was seen and appreciated by the wider community.

This year staff and residents wanted to make the display even bigger, so have been working hard making poppies since September and have also included a bench in the display.

In total, 4,000 poppies have been made and painted and are now part of a huge, stunning display in the grounds of the residential home.

Leon McAnally, activities and wellbeing co-ordinator, said: “We spoke about last year’s display and the impact it had on the community and we decided we wanted to do something bigger this year.

“Since September we have used group activity time each week to make the poppies.

“We had one resident who loved it so much he was happy to carry on making poppies on his own. He’d be going all day sometimes. It gave him a sense of responsibility.

“It’s a great project because it gets the residents talking about the war and it gives them time for reflection while doing something with their hands.

“They were all so surprised and grateful for the support they received last year, so we’d really encourage the public to do the same again this year.”

The display was erected on Monday (November 1) and will remain in place for two weeks.

Leon encourages anyone from the wider community to stop by, see the display and pay their respects.

The care home also has a poppy appeal donation box inside, if anyone wants to donate.

1. Nazareth House poppy display Leon McAnally (right) and resident Philip Charity (left). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Nazareth House poppy display Around 4,00 poppies were made by residents for the display. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Nazareth House poppy display Around 4,00 poppies were made by residents for the display. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Nazareth House poppy display Around 4,00 poppies were made by residents for the display. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales