In pictures: Hundreds of Santas get pre-Christmas workout at charity fun run in Northampton

The Santa Fun Run, organised by the town's four rotary clubs, at The Racecourse was in support of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Alzheimer’s Society, The Hope Centre and The Lowdown.
Hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus had a pre-Christmas workout while raising money for charity with a fun run in Northampton yesterday (Sunday, December 1).
