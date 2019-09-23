In pictures: Hundreds of cyclists of all ages take part in annual Cynthia Spencer Hospice bike ride

Northampton Saints star James Grayson set the riders off for the Cycle4Cynthia event at Holdenby House.

Hospice fundraising manager John Helm said: “Cycle4Cynthia is our flagship event in the calendar and, yet again, I remain humbled by the kindness and generosity of those who have come out today in force to take part.”

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

Cycle4Cynthia 2019 at Holdenby House jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cycle4Cynthia 2019 at Holdenby House jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cycle4Cynthia 2019 at Holdenby House jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cycle4Cynthia 2019 at Holdenby House jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more