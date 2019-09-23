In pictures: Hundreds of cyclists of all ages take part in annual Cynthia Spencer Hospice bike ride
Hundreds of cyclists of all ages took to their saddles for the 16th annual bike ride for Cynthia Spencer Hospice near Northampton yesterday (Sunday, September 22).
Northampton Saints star James Grayson set the riders off for the Cycle4Cynthia event at Holdenby House.
Hospice fundraising manager John Helm said: “Cycle4Cynthia is our flagship event in the calendar and, yet again, I remain humbled by the kindness and generosity of those who have come out today in force to take part.”
Can you spot yourself in the photos?