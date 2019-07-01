In pictures: Crowds turn out on force for Armed Forces Day in Northampton

A parade of marching troops, veterans and cadets took to Northampton town centre for Armed Forces Day

The event on Saturday (June 29) saw the parade loop around the Market Square twice, with troops performing a salute to Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire David Laing, mayor Nazim Choudary, Northamptonshire County Council chairman Stephen Legg and The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Nicholas Robertson.

Following the parade, visitors enjoyed music from military bands and singers on the Market Square, where there were stalls of armed forces organisations such as the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Rewards for Forces, the Royal Marines Association, the Grenadier Guards and Blind Veterans UK.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

