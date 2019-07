It was smiles all round as pupils at the Abington school took part in a penalty shoot-out, a 'Vorlex Howler' throw and a plethora of running races - one which seemed to raid the dressing up cupboard.

See if you can spot your youngster here in our gallery.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more