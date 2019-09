While a lot of readers were quick to comment on the not-very-stealthy nature of seeing the arrow-shaped jet, plenty were in awe at seeing it by itself or in a pair.

Emma Cockerill wrote: "I saw two whilst I was at work, was impressive."

The American aeroplanes have been based at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire as part of US operations in Europe.

READ MORE: US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber spotted above Northampton - did you see it?

Matt Robinson saw two of them ugc Buy a Photo

Clare Tosney snapped it over Kingsthorpe, adding: "Great to see it approach." ugc Buy a Photo

Ash Watts commented: "I saw two of the three deployed to RAF Fairford. This one was Spirit of New York seen on September 11th so very poignant for the day." ugc Buy a Photo

Sheila Hudson saw the plane over Irthlingborough on September 17 ugc Buy a Photo

View more