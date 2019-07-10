Iconic Northampton Pearce & Co offices could become flats after standing empty for 20 years

A historic Northampton leather factory could see life for the first time in nearly 20 years under a plan to turn it into flats.

The Pearce Leatherworks offices in Little Billing has stood empty since 2002 and has become a magnet for vandalism.

Outside the gates of the Pearce Leatherworks front entrance. Archive photo.

The Art Deco-styled office was once the home of Northampton's Pearce & Co for over 60 years - and while the original factory that stood behind it was demolished for housing in 2010, the historic offices have been looked over.

Now, a plan has been submitted to Northampton Borough Council's planning board to turn the empty Grade-II listed office into 20 flats and three live-work offices.

A planning report reads: "Whilst the proposed development may cause minor harm to the historic integrity of the original building, the proposal offers the opportunity to restore and retain an iconic, listed building, without which might fall into a state of disrepair beyond saving."

Developers Clayston Country Homes Ltd, who also built some 126 houses on the site of the demolished factory, say they want to renovate the building without affecting the office's 1939 Art Deco design.

The offices were built in 1939 in an Art Deco style.

The headquarters was built in 1939 for Pearce & Co and was once one of Northampton's largest employers. It specialised in manufacturing embossed leather and produced leather for brands like Dunhill, Mulberry and Smythson.

A consultation on the plans is open until July 29.