Ice cream kiosk and beauty salon planned for Northampton neighbourhood

A Northampton neighbourhood could soon convert a betting shop into a ice-cream kiosk and beauty salon.

A plan is underway to renovate the Coral bookies in Newnham Road and create a small ice cream shop for school children out front with a large nail, hair and beauty boutique in the back.

In his submission to the borough council's planning board, applicant Hassan Malik wrote: "Our main intention is to open hairdressing, beauty, nails etc. in the main shop.

"As the shop size is big and near to dense population and school, [there is also an] intention for a small ice cream kiosk for school kids and local people.

"There is a desperate demand of this. No shops like this are nearby so not only will help in growing business and pedestrian plaza but will also help community as they don't have to travel for this."

It comes after the licence for the Coral betting shop expired earlier this year.