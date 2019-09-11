'I hope I make her proud': Northampton woman smashes fundraising target in charity 10k run

A Northampton woman hopes she made her late mother proud after smashing her fundraising target in a 10k charity run.

Annie Slinn raised more than £500 for charity Brain Tumour Research by taking part in the UK Fast City of Salford 10k on Sunday (September 8)

Annie Slinn (left) with her late mother Judith. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

The 23-year-old from Upton ran in support of the brain tumour patients and their relatives she meets through her work at the charity and her mum Judith who died of the same disease three years ago, aged 54.

“The run took place in my mum’s hometown of Manchester. She was so determined and is the reason I do what I do," she said.

“Mum was diagnosed when I was 15 and studying for my GCSEs. She lived with a brain tumour for five years and in the last two months wasn’t able to walk or communicate.

"Throughout this time, she was so strong and always put me and my sister Beth first. Losing her was the hardest thing, but it made me who I am and I hope I make her proud."

Annie Slinn at the UK Fast City of Salford 10k 2019. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

Judith, a teacher at Staverton Primary School near Daventry and part-time pharmacist at St Andrew’s Hospital in Northampton, was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour in 2011.

She underwent radiotherapy initially, and later surgery and chemotherapy when the tumour was found to have become high-grade.

But despite the treatment, Judith passed away in May 2016, leaving Annie, her sister Beth and their father Matthew.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has donated to my JustGiving page and I’m really glad to have smashed my £500 target," she said.

Judith Slinn died of a brain tumour three years ago, aged 54. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

"I enjoyed the Salford 10k so much I have decided to take on the Great North Run next year!

“It is vital we focus on finding better outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately a cure, while challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more on research into brain tumours.”

Paula Rastrick, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the central region, said everyone at the charity is very grateful for Annie's support.

"Judith’s story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age," he said.

"Together, with the help of fantastic supporters like Annie, we will find a cure.”

To add your donation to Annie’s fundraising, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annie-slinn