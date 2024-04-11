Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man diagnosed with throat cancer, who had to go through private testing after struggling with the NHS, is hosting a charity dinner dance in Northampton to raise awareness and money for two charities.

Tim O’Niell was diagnosed with throat cancer, caused by HPV, last year, despite leading a healthy lifestyle and not being a heavy drinker.

The 60-year-old was dismissed by a GP several times and eventually ended up paying to go private to get to the bottom of his health issues.

Tim O’Niell was diagnosed with throat cancer last year. Now he wants to raise awareness and funds.

Tim said: “Eventually, as us blokes are very reluctant to do, I booked an appointment with the GP, eventually got to see the GP and the GP pretty much dismissed it.

“I went away, came back four weeks later because it persisted and got worse. I saw another GP, she sent me away. By then I was getting headaches which I’d never ever suffered with in my life... and my swallowing difficulty was becoming increasingly worse. I was also getting shooting pains in my ear.

“These are all red flags which are worth highlighting - the sort of thing we’re trying to get out there so people are more aware of these indicators.”

The GP gave Tim a normal referral instead of an emergency referral, so he decided to pay and go private to avoid waiting four months.

Though the tumour has been eradicated Tim’s treatment is ongoing with four-weekly checks at the hospital.

Karen Cambridge, sister of Tim, added: “Tim last year got diagnosed with throat cancer and that was a massive shock to our family for someone who is so active and had a healthy lifestyle, wasn’t a heavy drinker, to get that sort of form of cancer.”

According to Cancer Research UK, there has been a rise in HPV positive oropharyngeal cancer, which describes its sufferers as 'generally younger', 'do not usually smoke' and 'drink little or no alcohol'.

In a bid to raise awareness of this type of cancer, Tim and Karen are organising a charity ball. Proceeds from the event will go to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Support Group.

The event will begin with a talk from Chris Curtis who suffered with the same cancer and is founder of The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Support Group.

Tim described Chris as someone who “dedicates himself to support other people going through similar situations”.

Northampton band Six Feet Apart will also be at the event after they offered to play for the event for free, and to give their fee to the charity.

Karen added: “[The band] was set up whilst Covid was happening, so there were numerous musicians who didn't actually particularly know each other before but through social media they got together and they set up this band Six Feet Apart."

Chelsea Football Club merchandise has been donated and a weekend narrow boat trip.

The event will be on Saturday May 11 and will begin at 7pm at Northampton Town Centre Hotel, with tickets costing £55 per individual or £450 per table.

With most seats sold out, Karen said that they have “exceeded the target."