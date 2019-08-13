Hunt for Northampton man who failed to appear at court

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find a man wanted on a warrant.

Thomas Nolan, aged 40, formerly of Tresham Green, Northampton, did not attend Northampton Crown Court on August 5 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thomas Nolan.

He is charged with two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession of criminal property, relating to an incident in Northampton on January 9.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Tuesday) issued this appeal.

Anyone with information about Nolan’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 19000411961.