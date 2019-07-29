Hundreds of pounds raised by dancing Northampton girls for charity in memory of dad

A Northampton girl's efforts to teach the other girls in her cul-de-sac a few dance moves has culminated in a full-blown performance raising more than £800 for charity.

Tana Wakefield only decided recently to put on the show in Dapplestone Close, Hunsbury Meadows, to support the British Heart Foundation after her father Adie Wakefield died of a sudden heart attack last year at the age of 51.

Tana Wakefield (far right) with the other girls in the Delicate Dancers troupe. Photo courtesy of Sam Hillier

The Delicate Dancers' show snowballed from a few friends messing around into a proper event with invites and food.

Around 25 people from the neighbourhood came to watch on Saturday (July 27), despite the rain.

A combination of cash and online donations has seen the total raised from the event reach around £950, which Tana's mother Sam Hillier said was incredible.

"It has been a huge success and was enjoyed by all. The girls enjoyed it so much they want to do it again in the winter," she added.

Tana Wakeford with her dad Adie Wakeford and mum Sam Hillier on holiday in Turkey in 2015

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samantha-hillier2.