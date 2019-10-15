Hundreds of people turn out to say goodbye to inspirational Northampton woman Daisy Ellis

Balloons, candles and photographs of Daisy Ellis lined the venue where hundreds of family and friends came together to celebrate her life on Thursday.

In the past few months the town and beyond has rallied behind 23-year-old Daisy to help fund a drugs trial to treat her rare form of cancer called Sarcoma, as it could not be done on the NHS.

Daisy pictured with her beloved dog, Dolly.

Not only has this newspaper backed Daisy's cause but more than 5,100 people all digged deep into their pockets to raise £135,015 online, not forgetting the hundreds of pounds raised through charity football matches and bake sales.

But Daisy, who blogged about her two-year fight with Sarcoma, passed away on September 17 surrounded by her family and dog, Dolly, in hospital.

Last Thursday (October 10) Daisy's family and friends bid the young woman farewell at the crematorium before a celebration of her life at the Hilton Hotel in Collingtree.

Daisy's father Jonathon Ellis said: "It was very emotional for us all but it was a lovely service with some very touching tributes from Daisy’s friends who were incredibly brave in standing up to deliver them.

The room where Daisy's celebration was held hosted hundreds of her family and friends.

"The farewell was followed by a celebration of Daisy’s life at the Hilton Hotel in Collingtree, we decorated the room with balloons, candles, a memory tree for people to write messages and countless photos projected onto a screen throughout.

"Hundreds of people attended which was a testament to how many people’s lives Daisy touched."

All of the money generously raised by fundraisers now will instead go to Sarcoma UK.

Mr Ellis added: "As a family we would like to thank everyone who donated to Daisy’s GoFund me campaign to try and raise the money for the immunotherapy treatment that was her last hope. Despite not being well enough to try this she was blown away by the support and people’s generosity, especially with all of the fund raising events, which were organised.

There were sweet treats for guests and during the celebration, guests each released a balloon for Daisy with a message attached.

"She wanted to raise awareness of Sarcoma and based on the thousands of messages we have received since she passed away she has certainly done that. We have also found out that she had been helping many other people who have been affected by this cruel disease and helping them deal with their own grief of losing loved ones.

"Daisy will leave a huge hole in so many peoples lives and none more so than ours, we are incredibly proud of Daisy and remain grateful for the 23 years we got to spend with her as our very special daughter and sister to Jacob."