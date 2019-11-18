Hundreds of bikers turn out for Justice for Harry ride

Motorcyclists from across the UK joined forces in a moving tribute for Charlton teenager Harry Dunn who was killed after his motorcycle was struck by the wife of an RAF Croughton employee in August.

More than 200 bikers met in Brackley, yesterday, Sunday, November 10, as a mark of solidarity for fellow motorcyclist Harry Dunn and his family's quest for justice after the alleged driver of the vehicle that struck him, Anne Sacoolas, fled the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Hundreds parked in Charlton

The circuitous route the bikers took past RAF Croughton, horns blaring and engines revving, before travelling through Aynho and King's Sutton before stopping at Charlton, the home of Harry.

Tommy, a biker who had travelled from Yorkshire to be in the rally, said: "I didn't know the lad, but he was part of the motorcycle community and as such we want him and his family to have some closure and justice.

"The ride was our way of showing support."

The cavalcade then returned to Brackley via Farthinghoe with many riders adorning their bikes with green ribbons or wearing green 'Justice for Harry' tee-shirts.

Many showed their support with green ribbons

Green is the colour of Kawasaki Harry's favourite motorcycle.

The police investigation into his tragic death is ongoing.

Bikers came from near and far

Bikes of all shapes and sizes joined the parade

Justice for Harry ride

Bikers depart Charlton