Hundreds flock to Market Square for second annual Northampton Pride weekend

Residents joined in Northampton’s LGBTQ Forum at the weekend to highlight the LGBTQ community, with pop-up shops including Q Space, The Lowdown, Outlaws and Kinky Boots rugby teams, and Q film. There were face paint and glitter stations, chalk drawing activities, rainbow stilt walkers, The Balloonatics and attendees were able to enjoy performances from local bands, singers and dancers. Food providers included the market’s resident vendors Funky’s Noodle bar, Continental Café and the Good Food Emporium, as well as local producer the Biscuiterie who offered crepes, waffles and macaroons from their food van. Two after parties followed the event on the Market Square at the Boston. Then a party hosted by Q Space in The Old Bank began at 7pm. Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The main focus for this year’s pride is increasing visibility of the LGBTQ community, businesses and movements. The Market Square, being in the centre of town, is perfect for that."

