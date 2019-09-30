'Humpit' pita bar set to open in Northampton's high street in one week's time

A national hummus bar chain is coming to Northampton's high street next month - if they can solve their electrical woes.

Pita bread and falafel specialists "Humpit" has chosen St Gile's Street as the home of its next branch.

In the past five years, the national chain has found success on university campuses and in the high streets of cities like Manchester, Edinburgh and York, as well as the Corn Exchange in Leeds.

Now, the hummus-focused brand is set to open on the site of the former Mace Express newsagents.

However, the opening has been delayed following "electrical" problems at the new shop, and is now set to open on October 7.

Favourites on its menu include filled pitas with hummus, falafel and salad as well as shakshuka made with aubergine and fava beans.