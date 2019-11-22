Huge 'inflatable arena' coming to Northampton for a day of fun

A 'one of a kind' day out is coming to a Northampton sports centre next month.

Wacky World is coming to Benham Sports Centre near Moulton Park on Saturday, December 14 which will see a 'one of a kind' inflatable arena set up for an action packed day of fun.

Expect total wipeout, extreme hungry hippo's, assault courses, gladiator duels and more.

Event organisers say: "Get the kids, family or partner active and make awesome memories.

"Take on our ultra-hype total wipeout style inflatable arena with a variety of games for the whole family to enjoy. All you need is kids with plenty of energy and a camera for selfies."

The action packed day out is the UK's only touring total wipeout attraction and is aimed for children aged five and over.

Since its launch in February 2017, more than 100,000 youngsters have come through the doors of Wacky World in 30 towns and cities across the UK.

Family sessions and adult only sessions available.

Organisers warn that tickets sell out quickly.

The event at Benham Sports Centre in Northampton will run from 10am to 10pm on December.