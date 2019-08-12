'Huge anger and concern' about cut bus service in the east of Northampton

A cancelled bus service serving the east of Northampton has left residents on nearly a dozen streets 'up in arms', a parliamentary hopeful says.

When Stagecoach made changes to its number 16 service on July 28, 11 streets running off Fishponds Road Billing and Bellinge were left without easy access to a bus into town.

Jade Howes, who lives in Worcester Close, says

people in the area now left feeling 'cut off' because of the move.

She and Labour's Parliamentary candidate for Northampton South Gareth Eales are now organising a public meeting with the hope of seeing the route reinstated in some form. Jade has also launched a petition.

Jade said: "Many local people are extremely annoyed with how this issue has been handled, to be just given 14 days’ notice of this change is unacceptable.

"But there are so many people that now struggle to get around who relied on that bus service.

"I have mobility issues and if I want to get to work I have to walk either down into Bellinge or Weston Favell.

"This has had a real impact on me and the community needs a bus service back. So we hope to get a good turnout at our meeting and hope that someone listens to us."

The roads affected are: Campion Court, Coneygree Court, Faracre Court, Glade Close, Worcester Close, White Heart Close, Cherry Blossom Close, Fitzgerald Road, Leatherworks Way and Cliff Court

Every house in those roads have received a letter of invitation to the event and residents requiring transport to the meeting can request it.

Stagecoach has also been invited to attend.

Mr Eales said: "From speaking to people for only half-an-hour, there is huge anger and concern about this. So many people now feel cut off as a bus service is some people's only form of transport.

"I was flattered to be asked to help the community to campaign for a resolution. The public meeting is essential as if there is to be any degree of success, we need people to work with us."

