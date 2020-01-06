How to dispose of your Christmas tree in Northampton this week

That's Christmas over with then. Here's how you can dispose of your real Christmas tree for the New Year.

January 5 marks the 12th day of Christmas - and traditionally marks the time for the Christmas tree to come down.

For anyone who now needs to dispose of any real trees they put up this year, the borough council's bin service is offering to collect them fro the kerbside - if they are less than five feet tall.

If they are taller than five feet, your tree will need to be cut up into manageable pieces to help them fit into the bin lorries.

They can be presented on your scheduled garden waste collection day up until January 10.

Remember to remove all decorations and tinsel.

If your tree is taller than five feet, cannot be cut into manageable pieces or you miss your collection date, it can be disposed off at your local household waste recycling centre.

There are three recycling centres in Northampton:

- Sixfields Recycling Centre, Walter Tull Way, NN5 5QL

- Ecton Recycling Centre, Lower Ecton Lane, NN3 5HQ

- Brixworth Recycling Centre, Scaldwell Road, NN6 9YE

For more information, visit the Northampton Borough Council's website.