How have changes to Northampton's railway timetable affected you?

Northampton's commuters and regular rail passengers can have their say on how changes to their timetable this summer have affected them.

A new timetable was rolled out by London Northwestern Railway at Northampton's train station in May.

Railway bosses intended to add more seats for the morning rush hour on direct services between London and Northampton, as well as a new direct service to Liverpool.

But now it's over to passengers to tell them if it has been a success.

As part of the "Whistle Stop Tour" initiative, London Northwestern Railway officials will be visiting Northampton to answer questions during the evening peak on July 24, between 4.45pm and 6.45pm.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: “Our timetable improvements introduced more direct services to destinations across our network and improved capacity on some of our busiest services.

“In order to accommodate these changes it was necessary to alter train times and carriage formations and we know that some passengers will have had to adjust their journeys.

“We have already taken on board feedback from across the LNR network and I am pleased these ‘Whistle Stop Tour' events will give our passengers another chance to discuss our timetables and services directly with our staff.”

The changes in May added an eight-carriage service going to the capital during the first three hours of weekdays, making a total of 12 direct trains departing for London between 6am and 9am.

Between 6am and 9am from Monday to Friday, a new direct train for London from Northampton began at; 6.22am; 6.35am; 6.41am; 6.51am; 7.04am; 7.10am; 7.15am; 7.38am; 7.42am; 8.04am; 8.23am and 8.37am.

Then, after 10am Monday to Friday, four trains an hour were added leaving for London.

Additionally, there are now three trains per hour on Sundays between Birmingham and London via Northampton, and new direct services to Liverpool via Birmingham between Monday and Saturday.

There is also a new direct service to Wolverhampton from Northampton via Birmingham New Street starting on May 20.