How first 100 days of new train timetable have hit Northampton's commuters

Crucial commuter trains in and out of Northampton are running late of a regular basis despite a "new, improved" timetable.

In early May, London Northwestern Trains revamped the timetable for all trains heading in and out of Northampton in a bid to add some 2,000 extra seats for morning commuters heading to London and take pressure off journeys to Birmingham.

Afternoon trains have been particularly affected.

But nearly 100 days on since the new schedule was rolled out, arrival times from the past three months show important rush-hour trains are still struggling to arrive on time.

The worst affected are the weekday afternoon commuter trains from London Euston to Northampton. which are more likely than not to be over five minutes late.

But even worse are the evening rush hour trains from Birmingham New Street to Northampton - where only a third of journeys arrive on time into the town.

A spokesman for London Northwestern Railway are planning more tweaks to Northampton's journeys in December.

The weekday data from the past 100 days of the new timetables show:

Afternoon trains:

- On average, there is a one-in-three chance any train departing from London Euston to Northampton after 4:30pm is more than five minutes late.

- There is a 50 per cent chance that the 17:06 and 17:39 trains from Northampton to London Euston are more than five minutes late any day it runs.

- Evening trains from Northampton to London Euston between 6pm and 8pm are more than five minutes late around 60 per cent of the time.

- Additionally, afternoon trains from Northampton to London Euston were the most frequently cancelled out of all the trains researched by the Chronicle and Echo.

- Afternoon commuter trains from Northampton to Birmingham New Street are the worst affected - and have some of the worst performance scores in the country.

- After 17:40 on a weekday, any train from Northampton to Birmingham New Street is more likely than not to be more than five minutes late.

- The worst performing service is the 18:39 train from Northampton to Birmingham New Street - which two-out-of-three times is over eight minutes late on any week day.

Morning trains:

- On average, there is a one in four chance any train arriving into London Euston from Northampton before 9am is more than five minutes.

- Morning rush hour trains between 6am and 9am from Birmingham New Street to Northampton generally perform well.

- Early trains leaving Northampton for London Euston before 7.30am perform well and typically arrive on time

It comes after the first 100 days of the new timetable were also hit by several events that affected the entire nation, including a signal fault on August 8 that cancelled all trains in and out of Euston and severe delays following the heatwave on July 25.

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said:

“The line between Milton Keynes and Watford is the busiest stretch of railway in Europe and one of the most complicated to operate.

“In the vast majority of cases trains arrive within 10 minutes of schedule but we know our passengers expect better and improving performance is our top priority.

“The timetable we introduced in May added 2,000 extra seats into London for passengers and we are examining further upgrades we can make in December.

“We encourage any passengers delayed by more than 15 minutes to claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”