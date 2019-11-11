How a bowl of soup and bread will help kick-start new Northampton projects this month

An event centered around launching new ideas in Northampton is taking place again this month - with soup and bread at the heart of the scheme.

Co-founders of Northampton Soup, Catarina Mendes and Silvia Canjuno, launched a crowd-funding-style dinner event in 2015, which is centred around soup and bread.

Grab lunch on Sunday while helping to donate 5 to a deserving upcoming project that benefits Northampton.

The idea is that each diner donates a minimum £5 for their food, and all of the funds raised on that evening will help to pay for a new project in the town.

While diners are eating, they will hear a pitch from Northampton-based businesses and charities who want to use the funds raised through purchasing soup and bread for a new venture.

The soup eaters will then pick their favourite pitch and the funds from the food will pay for an idea.

But the ideas must fit the criteria of the arts, social justice, social enterprise and food inititives.

This project is based on Detroit Soup, a local fundraising model, which has also been rolled out in Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and across the UK.

So far the event is only being held bi-monthly in Northampton, and up to four organisations pitch their projects at each event.

To date, Northampton Soup has raised £4,844 and has kick-started different projects around Northampton, including providing help for the Lowdown and NorFAMtoN.

Northampton Soup’s next event will be held on Sunday, November 17 between noon and 2pm at the Umbrella Café at Northampton's Racecourse Pavilion.

All soup and bread is provided by The Good Loaf and Daily Bread Co-operative.

Anyone can head along to the event on the day, without a ticket. There will be a table at the entrance of the cafe where the soup will be served and the volunteers will explain what to do.