'Housing with support' scheme creates 40 new jobs in Northampton town centre in search for new team

A Northampton "housing with support" scheme has launched a recruitment drive to find a team ready to help people living with complex learning difficulties.

A total of 40 new jobs will be created at the scheme in Saxon Court, Northampton town centre, to look after residents with complicated conditions.

The available positions are mainly for support workers and will be based at the new bespoke "housing with support" scheme in town centre.

Saxon Court, set up by Nottingham Community Housing Association, will be home to 17 residents who either have complex learning disabilities and/or have a condition on the autistic spectrum.

A spokeswoman said: "The new support workers will make a huge difference to the lives of our residents, helping them to integrate and live independently in the community, planning and taking part in activities based on their hobbies and interests, and providing emotional support and advice. No two days will ever be the same.

"As this is a new service opening in February 2020, those recruited will be required to work in our other projects in Northampton and Burton Latimer whilst the project is being set up – this is a great opportunity to learn all about us while developing your skills and experience."

For more information, visit the NCHA website.