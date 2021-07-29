Housing provider hosts event in Northampton park to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour

A housing provider hosted an event in a Northampton park to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) joined forces with partners from across the county to host a community event in Eastfield Park on Friday (July 23).

The first community event NPH has held since the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions took place in support of ASB Awareness Week, a national campaign that is bringing together people and organisations to make communities safer.

NPH staff at the community event.

Teams from West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to see how organisations and communities can work together to tackle issues in their area.

Northamptonshire RSPCA, Free2Talk CIC, Northampton Saints and Northamptonshire Sport also shared information and made sure everyone had fun in the sun.

Nicky McKenzie, assistant director for housing at NPH said: “We’re absolutely delighted that so many organisations from across the town joined us to make this event a success.

“We really enjoyed the chance to be out in the community again and hear what they had to say.

Children were invited to join in on activities.

“We want our residents to feel safe and secure in their homes and communities, and everyone who joined us at the community day has a role to play in that.”

Children enjoyed free ice creams, a visit from a fire engine and police car, and played giant games.

They also joined NPH to design flags, badges and posters on the topic of being a good neighbour, while the adults spoke to the agencies in attendance about the issues that matter to them in their communities.

Nicky added: “We encourage residents to report ASB issues to us and help us to gather the evidence we need.

“We will then work with our partners across Northampton to take action to resolve the issues.

“This could involve helping neighbours to come to an agreement through mediation, helping perpetrators change their behaviour, or eviction as a very last resort.”

There’s still an opportunity for children to get involved in the ASB awareness week.

They can take part in NPH’s poster competition, sharing their thoughts on what it means to be a good neighbour.

The competition is open to children aged four to 11, and the winners will receive a pack of art supplies and the chance to have their design on display in NPH’s community hubs across

Northampton.