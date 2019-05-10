Hot chicken counter in Northampton town centre supermarket will close tomorrow

Dozens of loyal customers are "heartbroken" to learn a hot chicken counter in a Northampton supermarket will close this week.

Tomorrow (May 11) will be the last day of service for the hot deli cabinet at the Tesco Metro in Abington Street.

The counter is a lunchtime favourite for dozens of Northampton's workers as a spot to grab hot chicken thighs, sausages and barbecue wings on the go.

But now all that is set to close for good.

One forlorn shopper said: "This is the best part of my day sometimes.

"I don't really want anything else in the town some days. All I want is two fresh hot chicken thighs for £1 and maybe a banana.

"I don't know what I'll do now at lunchtime. I can't be bothered with meal prep."

The closure comes after Tesco announced it April it was planning to shut food counters across 90 stores in the UK as part of a cost-cutting plan to save some £1.5bn.

Tesco has been approached for comment.