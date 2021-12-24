Hospital patients 'over the moon' to receive Christmas treats from Northampton youth football club

Patients spending Christmas at Northampton General Hospital were 'over the moon' when a local youth football club dropped off some festive treats this week.

Harlestone Football Club hosted a raffle on Saturday, December 18 to raise money to buy a defibrillator they desperately needed.

They received lots of generous donations from local businesses and members of the public, which enabled them to raise over £100 more than they needed to buy the potentially lifesaving piece of equipment for the club.

The Harlestone Youth Football Club donated Christmas selection boxes to Northampton General Hospital.

The youth football team, in a bid to say thank you and 'give back' to the community, all went out and bought selection boxes full of chocolate treats to donate them to Northampton General Hospital and cheer up patients spending Christmas there.

First aider at Harlestone Football Club, Helen Prentice, said: "We have a team of the sweetest, most loveliest boys.

"We are so lucky to have them because they are always thinking of others and they were really pleased and excited to do this.

"I think it is really lovely for boys who are 12 and 13 to have that much passion giving to others."

Three boys from the youth football club, along with two mascots, dropped off the donations to NGH on Tuesday (December 21).

Helen, whose son is also on the team, added: "Every child bought a selection box - some even bought two.

"We thought there's nothing worse than being in a hospital over Christmas.

"The hospital told us it made a massive difference and they were really grateful. When they opened up the doors, they were absolutely over the moon.

"I have worked at the hospital for 18 and a half years and I see the smiles on the patients' faces when they get given a gift and I knew it would make a big difference."

Three boys from the football team - along with two of the club's mascots - took the selection boxes to Northampton General Hospital on Tuesday, December 21 so that they could be distributed amongst patients the following day.

Community fundraiser at the Northamptonshire Health Charity, Michelle Leighton, added: "We were absolutely delighted to receive the selection boxes from Harlestone Football Club earlier this week.

"The boxes will be given to our patients sadly having to stay in Northampton General Hospital this Christmas. It will mean so much to our patients receiving such a lovely treat from the local community when they are feeling so low.

"We are very grateful to the local community for their generosity and all our patients staying at NGH will receive a gift this Christmas Day, thanks to all the support."

The football club has ordered their brand new defibrillator and wants to thank all of the local businesses who donated funds and raffle prizes - including vouchers for go-karting and crazy golf - and members of the public, who bought raffle tickets.

One of these local businesses include Nisa Local in Kingsthorpe, who was initially approached by the club to ask for a bottle of wine for the raffle but, instead, the shop manager donated a total of £250.

The club required around £600 to buy the defibrillator and wound up raising more than £700 thanks to the support from their community.

The chairman of Harlestone Football Club, Phillip Page, continued: "As Harlestone F.C, a newly formed youth football club this year, we asked all our players and parents to donate a selection box that we could donate to a worthy cause to give something back to our community in these uncertain times.

"We decided to give to NGH to hopefully bring some joy to anyone who was suffering illness or injury over this festive season.

"Everyone at Harlestone F.C hope this small gesture is received in the manner it was directed and wish everyone a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year."