Hospital charity fundraising plea for £20,000 mental health sensory room

Nurses at Berrywood Hospital want to turn a rarely used bathroom into a sensory room for children with mental health needs and have launched a fundraising plea for £20,000.

The room will be used in different ways to suit each patient’s needs and will allow the children to self-manage stress and anxiety, in the company of their families.

Northamptonshire Health Foundation Trust (NHFT) - the hospital's charity - have launched a campaign this week to raise £20,000 needed for the room, which will pay for a full refurbishment and equipment.

The Burrows at Berrywood Hospital supports young people aged between 13 and 18 with a range of complex mental health conditions and offers bed stays for up to 24 weeks.

Laura Marshall, senior occupational therapist for CAMHS, said: “There is a spacious bathroom on the ward that is rarely ever used, so it is great for us to support the transformation of this underused space.

"Having a sensory room will significantly enhance the care options available for local young people, aiding positive outcomes for them and their families.”

The room will also allow the children to build on their coping skills that can be used following discharge.

Laura added: "Our sensory room aims to offer a safe space where young people can be supported to regulate their arousal levels, learn new coping strategies and build therapeutic relationships to help aid them in their recovery.

"It will also have the potential to be used as a social space for the young people, staff and families to communicate, engage in activities and build trust, resilience and self-esteem.”

Community Fundraiser for NHFT, Rob Powell, said: “Unfortunately, supplying this type of room falls outside of what the NHS provides.

"We would like to raise funds in order for staff at The Burrows to provide this wonderful above and beyond initiative to the young people across Northamptonshire who require a stay with them.”

Sensory spaces like this have been found to be hugely beneficial for people suffering with a wide-range of mental health conditions.

It will also cater for the increasing numbers of service-users with needs that fall outside of general mental health, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Learning Difficulties.

Get involved by making a donation or by doing some fundraising. Contact the charity on 01604 626927 or email greenheart@nhcf.co.uk.