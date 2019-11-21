Homemade pies on the menu at Northampton pub with community at its heart

The owner of a village pub has put the perfect winter comfort food on his menu this month.

Paul Tyrrell took on The Wheatsheaf in Dallington five months ago following a 26-year career in the hospitality sector.

The pub has more than 30 rums in the lounge area.

Originally from Dallington, Paul has spent many a night in the pub nursing his favourite tipple, a rum on the rocks, but the timing was never quite right for the landlord, who now lives in Kings Heath, to take on his local watering hole.

When the pub was back on the market in June he leapt at the chance to make it a community hub for the surrounding villages again.

His caring nature for the community he lives amongst is evident. On December 10 he is hosting a Christmas dinner for people who only live on their own. This is to encourage residents, who are socially isolated, to meet new friends.

On December 14 - he is also hosting the 'Wheatsheaf Wonderland' with real-life reindeers and a Santa's grotto for families.

The pub has a lounge and bar area where food is served in both.

After finding his feet, he made the decision this month to kick-start his pie menu, which he says, has been a roaring success, served from Tuesday to Saturday.

"What we've tried not to do is come in and make the pub what we think it should be but instead we've just let it roll,” Paul said.

"As things have developed, we wanted something a bit more special with the food offering so we have specialised in 10 different flavoured pies. But we have a non-pie menu as well."

The homemade pie flavours include BBQ rum brisket, Indian spiced potato, pesto cacciatore and venison and black pudding - all served with either sweet potato fries, mash or chips.

The thatched pub has been a part of Northampton since the eleventh century.

"They are going down really well," he added. "The feedback has been amazing. They're a good feed - you get a decent size pie."

The Wheatsheaf building is thought to have existed since the eleventh century, and once acted as a coaching inn during the Domesday era before becoming a pub.

Paul added: "As landlords and people who run pubs, we've got to change our attitudes. It's not about making loads of money quickly. We are the centre of the community - as we are here.

"People have got to use pubs. People need to realise that they don't need to come out and spend a fortune. They can come out and have one beer, a cup of coffee, or a cup of tea and sit and chat for a couple of hours.

The function room is situated in the pub's car park.

"It's had various different guises over the past ten years, people have had different ideas but I wanted to bring back the traditional, community local pub. I want people to come in the pub, use it, enjoy it and socialise."

Pies are served between 12pm-3pm and 6pm-10pm Tuesday to Friday, 12pm-4pm and 6pm-10pm on Saturday. On Sunday carvery only is served between 12pm-4.30pm.