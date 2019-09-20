Hitler's wife's knickers among Nazi memorabilia sold for more than £8,000 by Northamptonshire auctioneer

A small collection of Nazi memorabilia, including a pair of Adolf Hitler's wife's knickers, has been sold for more than £8,000 by a Northamptonshire auctioneer.

A pair of Eva Braun’s knickers sold at auction by Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers in Towcester for £3,700 yesterday (Thursday, September 19).

Eva Braun's knickers and nighty. Photo: Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers

The unknown UK bidder also bought her nightshirt for £2,600 - while a gold bracelet with a swastika and Hitler's portrait on, once owned by Hermann Goring's wife, sold for £1,850.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "There continues to be a perennial interest in personal artefacts from such notorious high-level WWII figures and accordingly such items, even without provenance, command high prices."

The pair of elasticated vintage pink silk knickers 'from a significant private European WWII collection' are believed to have been the personal property of Braun.

The label within reads 'Aus Bemberg Gewirkt 44', and bears Hitler's longtime mistress' personal monogram, as does the white lace ladies nighty.

Eva Braun's knickers sold for 3,700 at auction. Photo: Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers

The bracelet is gold plated with a central locket bearing a swastika with white and red stones and opens to reveal a picture of Hitler.

It was once presented to Emmy Goring, the wife of the infamous Nazi military leader and convicted war criminal

An engraving on the back reads 'Emmy Goring Weinachten 1938' - the auctioneers believe it is very similar to a bracelet owned by Braun.

Braun and Hitler married in the Fuhrerbunker as the Russian army approached Berlin towards the end of the war before jointly killing themselves less than 40 hours later.

A gold plated swastika bracelet belonging to the wife of Hermann Goring sold for 1,850. Photo: Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers

Eva Braun was married to Hitler for a matter of hours before they killed themselves in the Fuhrerbunker as the end of WWII approached. Photo: Getty Images