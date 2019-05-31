Historic Oak Apple Day commemorated in Northampton

Each year, the town remembers this act on Oak Apple Day, which marks the restoration of the monarchy when Charles II came to the throne on 29 May 1660. It was for centuries a public holiday and remained so until 1859. The name reflects the then future King’s famous hiding place in 1651, when he sought refuge from his roundhead enemies in an oak tree following the battle of Worcester. Joining the Lord Lieutenant for the ceremony will be dignitaries including Cllr Christopher Malpas, the new mayor of Northampton and Cllr Mary Markham, Leader of Northampton Borough Council.

