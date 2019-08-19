Highest number of unauthorised Traveller encampments recorded on Northampton park

Eighteen unauthorised traveller encampments have been recorded from August 1, 2018 and August 1, 2019 on Northampton parks, according to the latest figures.

A Freedom of Information request to Northamptonshire County Council - the host authority to the Northamptonshire Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) - has revealed that the Traveller community has spent the most time on Abington Park within the past year.

Abington Park was the top location for unauthorised travellers encampments between August 1, 2018 and August, 1 2019.

Data shows that the community were pitched up on the beauty spot - which won a Green Flag Award this year - three times and they were found on Far Cotton Recreation Ground twice.

Councillor Zoe Smith (Lab, Abington) said: "It's obviously a really big concern.

"I think the main thing is that there needs to be an alternative location.

"We need to look at the opportunity or possibility of a Travellers site in the county where they can go.

"There's been an awful lot of work done with the retractable bollards [in Abington Park]."

Police can move Travellers on from land using powers under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. But police cannot legally invoke a Section 61 until a landowner has requested the trespassers to leave.

These powers were used on eight occasions during August 2018 and August 2019.

In May the Countywide Traveller unit made the most frequent recordings of unauthorised traveller encampments - with seven sightings across Errington Park, Kingsthorpe Rec, Dallington Park, Far Cotton Rec, Delapre Park and open grassland on the A45 Bedford Road.

The Racecourse, Kingsheath Park, Eastfield Park, Thornton Park, Grangewood Park, Shefleys Park, Midsummer Meadow grassland were also noted as being used for unauthorised encampments.

In June this year the issue of continued reports of traveller encampments across the town was raised at a full council meeting of Northampton Borough Council.

Councillor Phil Larratt said: “I think it’s fair to say that we have seen much more use of Section 61 powers by the police, and that is to be welcomed.

"I think they could perhaps use it quicker than they have. I was concerned by what happened at Delapre recently. But they are doing better than they have last year."