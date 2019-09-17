Here's why little snippets of inspirational poetry can be seen around Northampton

Little snippets of poetry have been appearing in a Northampton park and at the university campus in a bid to spread happiness and positivity.

Poet James McInerney's verses can be seen around the University of Northampton Waterside campus and Becket's Park.

Northampton poet James McInerney, who is behind The Poetry Project

"I think together we can produce something that will spread positivity to the people that frequent the park and brighten their day," he said.

"When I see people posting pictures on social media saying that the quotes made their day, it really makes the whole project worthwhile."

The volunteer group that looks after the park, Buddies of Beckets, hopes the inspirational messages will give passers-by a boost and they are already becoming popular.

Treasurer Joy Ormond said: "As soon as we put up our first blackboard with a poem on it in the park, it generated lots of interest with people stopping and reading the poem or taking photos.

"We will be changing the poem regularly and we have lots of choice from James’s poetry collection to use."

While university campus users have been able to enjoy James’ poems for a couple of months and executive officer Nick Allen hopes poems from students and staff will be on display soon too.

James set up The Poetry Project in December last year after being inspired by messages and quotes on service information boards on the London Underground.

The Northampton poet was delighted when tube station managers accepted his offer to display some of his work, and since then it has expanded to all manner of public spaces.

"The aim of the project is to get poetry into places you wouldn't normally see it and open people`s eyes to the joy of poetry," he said.