Northampton's exciting aqua park is up and running and ready for the summer.

Flip Out Aqua Park, which floats on Billing Aquadrome's Willow Lake is billed as an adrenaline-filled family adventure with fantastic inflatables including a jump tower, slides, climbing walls, trampolines and giant wipeout balls. The aqua park is open to the general public as well as holiday makers.

