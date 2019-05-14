-

Here are the locations of the cheapest and most expensive houses in your Northampton postcode area

Everyone is curious about how much their neighbour's home is worth, or the house they walk past every day and have dreamed of owning.

This list, based on property website Zoopla's estimates, shows the cheapest and most expensive homes in your postcode area.

73,000 GBP

1. Park Drive, Kings Heath NN5

64,000 GBP

2. Crispin Street NN1

1.029m GBP

3. off Boughton Lane, Northampton NN2

52,000 GBP

4. Mandarin Street, West Hunsbury NN4

