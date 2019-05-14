Here are the locations of the cheapest and most expensive houses in your Northampton postcode area
Everyone is curious about how much their neighbour's home is worth, or the house they walk past every day and have dreamed of owning.
This list, based on property website Zoopla's estimates, shows the cheapest and most expensive homes in your postcode area.
1. Park Drive, Kings Heath NN5
73,000 GBP
0
2. Crispin Street NN1
64,000 GBP
0
3. off Boughton Lane, Northampton NN2
1.029m GBP
0
4. Mandarin Street, West Hunsbury NN4
52,000 GBP
0
View more