Here are some of the angry, annoyed and fuming people in Northampton in 2022

There were a fair few fuming folks in 2022...
Last year, people complained to this newspaper about a range of issues including an expensive bag of Cheeto crisps, a mysterious wood chip found in a bag of ready to eat salad, a school being compared to a prison and more.
We have gone back through our archives to put together a gallery of some of the most annoyed residents in 2022.
Click through our gallery below.
1. Cheesed off mother
Charlie Dearing took her son to Northampton Town Centre on in January 2022 because he wanted to spend his birthday money at the American Candy store in Abington Street., which has since closed down. However, the young lad came away from the till with £2 in change after giving the shopkeeper a £10 note to pay for a bag of Cheeto crisps. Speaking to the Chron, Charlie said: "My son was extremely upset. He was really annoyed. I'm frustrated as well. I'm just absolutely disgusted. No receipt, no refund."
Photo: Charlie Dearing
2. Mother 'disappointed' after finding wood chip in Aldi salad bag
In March 2022, supermarket giant Aldi apologised for an 'extremely rare' incident at its store in Overstone which left a mother 'shocked' and fearing for her children's safety. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, found a wood chipping in a bag of salad she bought for her child. She said: "I grabbed a handful for each of the three plates that I fished up for lunch. Thank goodness I discovered it in my plate and they didn’t. Shocking. Disappointing isn’t the word and I’m just glad that my children didn’t have this on their plate as it is a potential choking hazard." The woman received an apology from Aldi, an initial £3.79 as compensation which was later bumped up to £20 after this newspaper got involved.
Photo: -
3. BT erect 'monstrous' pole outside teacher's home
In February 2022, Linda Calvey, from Duston, criticised BT Openreach over the process of erecting a 'monstrous' new pole outside the front of her home. The teacher said she had 'become stuck in a system of Kafkaesque bureaucracy', which left her feeling 'completely helpless as an individual'. Mrs Calvey said: "It's just horrific, we can't believe it. I've noticed people walking past looking up in horror. Our neighbours are horrified. We just feel devastated. We need better broadband but this is insensitive."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
4. Couple's wedding day cancelled
Danny George and his wife Karen criticised Westone Manor Hotel, in Weston Favell, for cancelling their big day on March 31 2023. The couple from Kingsthorpe were “absolutely disgusted” after their £5,000 wedding venue was cancelled following a mysterious eight-month block booking by another party, which is believed to be for asylum seekers. They said: "This sort of thing doesn't happen overnight either, they've known about this for a while. If they've treated everybody else they have us, well, it's disgusting. It's absolutely disgusting. It's very unprofessional."
Photo: Logan MacLeod