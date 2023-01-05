Here are some of the angry, annoyed and fuming people in Northampton in 2022

2. Mother 'disappointed' after finding wood chip in Aldi salad bag

In March 2022, supermarket giant Aldi apologised for an 'extremely rare' incident at its store in Overstone which left a mother 'shocked' and fearing for her children's safety. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, found a wood chipping in a bag of salad she bought for her child. She said: "I grabbed a handful for each of the three plates that I fished up for lunch. Thank goodness I discovered it in my plate and they didn’t. Shocking. Disappointing isn’t the word and I’m just glad that my children didn’t have this on their plate as it is a potential choking hazard." The woman received an apology from Aldi, an initial £3.79 as compensation which was later bumped up to £20 after this newspaper got involved.

Photo: -