Here are some of the angry, annoyed and frustrated people the Chronicle & Echo helped in Northampton in 2022

There were a fair few fuming folks in 2022...
Last year, people complained to this newspaper about a range of issues including an expensive bag of Cheeto crisps, a mysterious wood chip found in a bag of ready to eat salad, a school being compared to a prison and more.
One of the commitments of the Chronicle & Echo is that we want to give people living and working in the town a voice – especially when they are taking on the authorities or multimillion pound companies.
We have gone back through our archives to put together a gallery of some of those we have helped in 2022.
Click through our gallery below.
1. BT erect 'monstrous' pole outside teacher's home
In February 2022, Linda Calvey, from Duston, criticised BT Openreach over the process of erecting a 'monstrous' new pole outside the front of her home. The teacher said she had 'become stuck in a system of Kafkaesque bureaucracy', which left her feeling 'completely helpless as an individual'. Mrs Calvey said: "It's just horrific, we can't believe it. I've noticed people walking past looking up in horror. Our neighbours are horrified. We just feel devastated. We need better broadband but this is insensitive."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
2. The big green box in Deanshanger
In March 2022, Deanshanger residents were angry at internet provider Gigaclear for installing a big green box on a grass verge. Spearheading the campaign against the box, Sandra Russell said: "Standing out so prominently, like a portaloo, it has caused a lot of controversy not least from the public but also the Deanshanger Parish Council and Deanshanger Village Heritage Society. Many complaints have been lodged with WNC. Gigaclear has ridden rough-shod over the views of the very people that it is now canvassing for its business. Please be aware this is coming your way. It's an eyesore. We have pictures from 100 years ago and the area hasn't changed and it is our duty to keep that for future generations."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
3. Anger over bus lane fines
In March 2022, Billing resident Rebecca Cooper was just moments away from having her Toyota Yaris seized by bailiffs after failing to pay a fine for driving in the now defunct 24/7 bus lane in St James' Road. The engineer was caught driving in the bus lane five times in 2021 in the bus lane's first week of inception. She was unaware of the changes and says he received no letter from the council about fines. She ended up having to pay £400 to get rid of debt collectors on her doorstep. She said at the time: "Times are hard, the council needs money but it's not the way to do it. You can't just trick people into paying fines. I've heard other councils just send a warning letter for first time bus lane infringements. That's someone being a human considering another human."
Photo: Logan MacLeod
4. Cheesed off mother
Charlie Dearing took her son to Northampton Town Centre on in January 2022 because he wanted to spend his birthday money at the American Candy store in Abington Street., which has since closed down. However, the young lad came away from the till with £2 in change after giving the shopkeeper a £10 note to pay for a bag of Cheeto crisps. Speaking to the Chron, Charlie said: "My son was extremely upset. He was really annoyed. I'm frustrated as well. I'm just absolutely disgusted. No receipt, no refund."
Photo: Charlie Dearing