Here are some of the angry, annoyed and frustrated people the Chronicle & Echo helped in Northampton in 2022

3. Anger over bus lane fines

In March 2022, Billing resident Rebecca Cooper was just moments away from having her Toyota Yaris seized by bailiffs after failing to pay a fine for driving in the now defunct 24/7 bus lane in St James' Road. The engineer was caught driving in the bus lane five times in 2021 in the bus lane's first week of inception. She was unaware of the changes and says he received no letter from the council about fines. She ended up having to pay £400 to get rid of debt collectors on her doorstep. She said at the time: "Times are hard, the council needs money but it's not the way to do it. You can't just trick people into paying fines. I've heard other councils just send a warning letter for first time bus lane infringements. That's someone being a human considering another human."

Photo: Logan MacLeod