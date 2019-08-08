Here are all the moggies available for adoption in Northampton on International Cats Day

Today on International Cats Day, there are still dozens of kitties in need of a home in Northampton.

This is just a short list of the cats who are waiting to find their forever home in the county. In truth, RSPCA Northamptonshire alone has more than 80 cats in foster care who also need a family, and the number grows every week.

1. Lemony Snickett - Male, 2yo, FIV+ https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/northamptonshire-branch/findapet/details/LEMONY_SNICKETT/BSA2089512/rehome

2. Wild Willie - Male, 6yo, Outdoor cat https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/northamptonshire-branch/findapet/details/WILD_WILLIE/BSA2089902/rehome

3. Kissy - Female, 2yo, Outdoor cat https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/northamptonshire-branch/findapet/details/KIZZY/BSA2089901/rehome

4. Elton - Male, 12yo, likes company https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/northamptonshire-branch/findapet/details/ELTON/BSA2089899/rehome

