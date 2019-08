Take a look at just 10 of Northampton's cafes and restaurants offering a vegan menu - with even a few that offer nothing but vegan options. Some of these have only come to the town in the past two years - what else will Northampton see in the future?

1. Brooklyn Pizza, Fish Street The vegan menu inspired by the city that never sleeps needs experiencing. The team has someone cracked the not-so-meaty cheesy pizza with vegan beef, pulled chicken, sausage and mushroom. Is that vegan hoisin duck? How?

2. Magee Street Bakery, Derby Street Northampton's most celebrated hidden gem is famous for its scotch eggs but prides itself on offering a vegan and gluten-free option as well. Its roast veg flat bread is a weekly hit.

3. Zapato Lounge, Market Square Probably the most extensive vegan breakfast menus in town. Vegan bacon butty? Vegan full English? How about four options in its tapas list, or five other vegan mains? Zapato caters well.

4. Karmana, Broadmead Avenue Another of Northampton's only restaurant with an entirelyvegan or vegetarian menu. There's too many items to list here, but they've solved vegan sushi and have a huge mains menu.

