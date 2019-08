The public's help is needed to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Northampton.

Jack Treadwell was last seen at around 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 27).

Jack Treadwell. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

The 17-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 11in, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue cap, blue jacket, navy jeans, white trainers, and was carrying an Armani man bag.

Anyone who has seen Jack, or knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.