The public's help is needed to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen in Northampton.

David Bivol was last seen at around 8am yesterday (Wednesday, November 6).

David Bivol. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 16-year-old is described as 6ft 1in, and slim and has short brown hair

It is thought David may have been wearing jeans and a T-shirt when he was last seen, and took a bag with him.

Anyone who sees David or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN2/3502/19.