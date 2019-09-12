Help needed to find missing man from Northampton

Police searching for a missing man from Northampton are appealing for information and the public’s help.
Darren Yates was last seen at about 5.30pm in the Duston area yesterday (Wednesday, September 11).
The 39-year-old man is described as white, of stocky build, about 5ft 8in, with short, dark brown hair which he wears gelled back.
He also walks with a limp and on the edge of his right foot.
Darren was last seen wearing a black top, grey jeans, black shoes and was carrying a light blue and black rucksack with a white logo.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101