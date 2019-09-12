Help needed to find missing man from Northampton

Police searching for a missing man from Northampton are appealing for information and the public’s help.

Darren Yates was last seen at about 5.30pm in the Duston area yesterday (Wednesday, September 11).

Darren Yates is missing. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

The 39-year-old man is described as white, of stocky build, about 5ft 8in, with short, dark brown hair which he wears gelled back.

He also walks with a limp and on the edge of his right foot.

Darren was last seen wearing a black top, grey jeans, black shoes and was carrying a light blue and black rucksack with a white logo.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101