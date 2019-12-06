Help needed to find missing girl, 13, last seen in Northampton town centre

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Northampton yesterday (Thursday, December 5).

Lilly Hill-Cousins was last seen near Sol Central in the town centre at about midday, according to Northamptonshire Police.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build, with very long straight hair.

When she was last seen, Lilly was wearing black leggings, a white cropped top, a light-coloured coat and white Nike trainers, while carrying a large black handbag.

Anyone who sees Lilly or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, referencing MPD1/3836/19.