Help needed for find missing teenage girl Mekedes from Northampton

Police searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Northampton are appealing for information to help find her.

Mekedes Kiros has been missing since Saturday (October 26), and may have travelled to the Croydon area of London.

Mekedes Kiros. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

She is described as black, 5ft 2in, of very slim build, with brown eyes and long black hair which is normally worn in a bun on top of her head.

When she was last seen, Mekedes was wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans.

Mekedes, anyone who sees her or has information about where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPN1/3368/19.