Heavy rain and thundery showers have been forecast for Northamptonshire over the next two days.

Light rain is expected to roll across the county starting at around 4pm and overnight today - but this is just a prelude to a thunderstorm set for Tuesday morning (September 23).

Thundery showers are predicted to wash over Northamptonshire this week

Thundery showers will lash Northamptonshire between 7am and midday on Tuesday.

However, the Met Office has not issued a weather warning over the forecast.