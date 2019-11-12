Heavy rain weather warning in place for Northamptonshire

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across the county for Thursday (November 14).

The Met Office is forecasting some disruption for almost 24 hours from midnight to 11.45pm with the potential for flooding.

Bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer with warnings over spray and flooding on roads.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

"Over western areas, particularly the higher ground of Wales, some snow is also likely, with local accumulations of a few cm possible.

"Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are likely, with some spots, particularly higher ground, seeing isolated totals of 40-60 mm."